🍩 Dunkin's annual Iced Coffee Day is Thursday, June 20

🍩 Proceeds will benefit the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation

🍩 The funds will benefit local children's hospitals nationwide

Tomorrow, June 20 is the first day of summer, and it’s the return of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day.

Celebrated once a year, $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, where 100 percent of funds raised will be granted for programming at local children’s hospitals nationwide including New Jersey.

For nearly 20 years, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has been working to bring the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The money raised in each community will help hospitals expand their positive impact, bolstered by the foundation’s support.

“As millions of children nationwide fight illnesses that no child should endure, we’re deeply honored to bring a bit of joy to them and their loving families,” said Jamie Struwe, Dunkin’s senior field marketing manager.

Over the last two years, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day has raised over $3.5 million for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which has awarded nearly 200 grants to local children’s hospitals across the U.S.

These grants helped fund year-round child life programming like art, music, and gaming, as well as integrated therapy programs, including support for facility dogs.

This Iced Coffee Day, the foundation is also celebrating a significant milestone — surpassing $50 million in grants distributed since its inception in 2006.

There are currently 866 Dunkin’ locations in New Jersey.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit the website, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

