🍺 A DWI checkpoint will be set up this weekend in a Monmouth County town

🍺 Drivers will be screened for sobriety over a four hour period

🍺 It's the seventh DWI checkpoint set up by the county task force this year

Another summer weekend means another DWI checkpoint at the Jersey Shore.

The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting another sobriety checkpoint in Brielle, according to Allenhurst Police Chief and DWI Task Force Coordinator, Michael Schneider.

The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. Friday, June 21 to 1 a.m. Saturday, June 22.

During this four-hour block, all southbound vehicles on Route 71 will be diverted into the Brielle Boro Hall parking lot, where all drivers will be screened for sobriety.

Sobriety checkpoint sign Sobriety checkpoint sign (Deal Police) loading...

This is the seventh DWI sobriety checkpoint of the year, conducted by the Monmouth County DWI Task Force.

The first DWI checkpoint of the year took place in Neptune Township on May 17. There were two others during Memorial Day Weekend, one in Freehold, and another in Neptune. Then, on May 31, a sobriety checkpoint was set up in Ocean Township.

Earlier in June, there were two more DWI checkpoints set up. One was on June 8 in Colts Neck, and the other was on June 14 in Shrewsbury.

During these checkpoints, local police work alongside Task Force members to screen for sobriety.

