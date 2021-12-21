NJ school counselor charged with molesting student
NEWARK — A Newark Public Schools attendance counselor has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Essex County prosecutors say that in October, 31-year-old James D. Rone-Lewis brought a student into his office at Avon Avenue Elementary School and touched the child's genitals.
Rone-Lewis has been released on pretrial monitoring as he awaits trial.
He has also been suspended without pay by the school and is barred from having any contact with the victim or the school.
