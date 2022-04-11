Elderly man killed in East Orange, NJ house fire

EAST ORANGE — An elderly man was killed in a house fire in East Orange Monday morning.

Albert Prince, 76, was killed in the pre-dawn hours when a fire spread through his three-story single-family home on Hawthorne Avenue, where he lived alone, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

