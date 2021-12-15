Nutley, NJ man charged with murdering mother-in-law after 911 call

NUTLEY — The killing of an elderly Nutley woman resulted in a murder charge against her son-in-law.

Authorities reported that on Dec. 14, police received a 911 call from a man on Prospect Street saying that he had killed his mother-in-law, 84-year-old Barbara Ann Bezzone.

When police arrived, they found the victim lying on the floor, unresponsive with severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not said how exactly she died.

James Pica, 58, was arrested and charged with Bezzone's murder.

Prosecutors have not said whether they know what motivated the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.