New Jersey firefighter’s shocking, angry birthday rant against wife in public
🔷 Videos on TikTok go viral
🔷 NJ firefighter ‘exposes’ wife at party
🔷 Curse-filled rant spurs lots of reactions
A New Jersey firefighter used his own birthday party to expose his wife as an alleged cheater, in videos that have gone viral on TikTok.
Nick Galante was celebrating turning 40 when he called up his wife, Samantha Egues, with a microphone in hand.
He also held a ring box, leaving the crowded room guessing as to what was about to happen.
He had his wife remove her wedding rings, then aggressively kissed her before saying, “I f***ing know everything."
Galante then launched into a profanity-laced rant, as seen on Tiktok by The_Facts_Dude, among other accounts.
He is a captain with the Belleville Fire Department, where he has been a member since 2012, according to a LinkedIn profile under his name.
The Nutley couple married less than four years ago and are now parents.
Read More: RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and new husband owe $3M in taxes
Several clips of the R-rated rant have racked up millions of views on social media, as other users have stitched reactions and theories on the relationship drama.
Galante then threw anyone out who supported his wife and kept the music going at his party, another clip posted to TikTok shows.
LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker