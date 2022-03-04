NJ man convicted of kidnapping, beating, strangling and torturing ex-lover

NEWARK — A 43-year-old Union City man has been convicted of kidnapping and assaulting a man with whom he was in a relationship.

The jury convicted James Pilotti of kidnapping, aggravated assault, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, three counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and aggravated assault by strangulation on a domestic violence victim.

The jury remained deadlocked on the charge of attempted murder.

On Aug. 15, 2019, Pilotti kidnapped his ex-lover at the victim's home in Roseland four days after Pilotti had been released from jail. He had been serving a sentence for breaking into the same victim's home in 2018, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Pilotti bound the victim with cords and duct tape, then beat him with not only his fists but also with a lamp and a brick. Pilotti then strangled the man until he passed out. The torture and beating continued for about six hours until Pilotti forced the victim to take sleeping pills with alcohol.

The victim managed to finally break free and flee to a neighbor's home.

Pilotti faces life in prison when he is sentenced on April 27.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

