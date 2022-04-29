Union City, NJ ex-con returns to prison for kidnapping and torturing ex-lover

ROSELAND — A 43-year-old Union City man has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison for kidnapping, aggravated assault, weapons charges, and strangulating another man.

In March, a jury convicted James Pilotti of nine counts including first-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, three counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and aggravated assault by strangulation on a domestic violence victim.

The jury was deadlocked on the charge of attempted murder.

According to the prosecutors who handled the case, on Aug. 15, 2019, through the next morning, Pilotti kidnapped the victim, with whom he was sexually involved, at the victim's home in Roseland.

Pilotti had been released from jail four days prior, after serving a sentence for breaking into that same person's home in 2018.

Pilotti bound his ex-lover with cords and duct tape and beat him, not only with his fists but also with a lamp and a brick.

He then strangled the man until he passed out. The torture and beating continued for approximately six hours until Pilotti forced the victim to take sleeping pills with alcohol.

The victim was eventually able to break free and fled to a nearby neighbor's house for help.

Before being sentenced, Pilotti had seven previous convictions dating back to 1996 including aggravated assault, weapons offenses, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, theft, and criminal mischief.

He must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

