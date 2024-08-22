2 NJ men accused of pedestrian hit-and-run on stolen motorcycle

2 NJ men accused of pedestrian hit-and-run on stolen motorcycle

WEST NEW YORK — Two 20-year-old New Jersey men have been accused in a hit and run on a stolen motorcycle, which left a pedestrian critically hurt.

Since the crash this weekend, a 54-year-old man from Union City has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez confirmed.

Westfield resident, Samuel Collazo, and West New York resident, Rylan Cook-Figueroa, were both arrested on Wednesday.

Police said that Collazo was the driver and Figueroa was a passenger during the crash, Suarez said.

West New York police responded to the area of Bergenline Avenue and 57th Street on Aug. 17 around 3:40 p.m. and found the victim.

Collazo and Cook-Figuera had run from the scene, Suarez said.

Investigators found that the bike had previously been reported stolen.

Collazo has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury, endangering an injured victim, receiving stolen property and unlawful taking.

Cook-Figuera has been charged with endangering an injured victim and unlawful taking.

