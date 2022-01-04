NJ school closings for freezing rain — Wednesday, Jan. 5

Winter has definitely arrived as icy weather is expected in New Jersey for the third day in a row that could affect the ride to school and work.

Spotty showers will develop after midnight early Wednesday morning and continue into the midday, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

As the liquid makes contact with the cold ground it will freeze on contact creating freezing rain.

"There is a chance for icy spots during the morning commute so it's definitely worth the heads up. Watch your step, and drive carefully," Zarrow said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Counting down New Jersey's top 15 weather stories of 2021

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born