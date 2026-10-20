For a long time, we've said that if you want great food, New Jersey is the place to be, and now the experts are backing that up.

New Jersey Has One Of The Best Restaurant Scenes In America

Anyone who has lived in New Jersey for any length of time knows that we have an embarrassment of riches in the restaurant category.

It seems that there is another great eatery in front of you at every corner and every turn in the Garden State.

Google Maps Google Maps

So it should come as no surprise that some experts have determined that New Jersey is one of the top states in America for having a great restaurant scene.

New Jersey Is A Top 10 State When It Comes To Our Restaurant Scene

The folks at Auguste Estoffier School of Culinary Arts ranked each state for the restaurant scene there, and while New Jersey is not the #1 state on the list, we did make the experts' top 10.

Read More: Denville Restaurant Takes Top Pasta Spot

New Jersey secured its spot in the top ten, but just barely, by placing #10 on the list. Sure, I thought New Jersey might have been higher on the list, but I still think we should be proud of the #10 ranking.

Google Maps Google Maps

So, if New Jersey isn't the state with the best restaurant scene in America, which state enjoys the top honor?

The Stete With America's Best Restaurant Scene

The honor of being the state with the best restaurant scene in America belongs to Hawaii, followed by New York, and those are two states with food scenes that are tough to compete with.

Get our free mobile app

Rounding out the top 5 are Nevada, California, and Florida. Congratulations to all the states, but I'll take a meal at a New Jersey restaurant before any of them.

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman