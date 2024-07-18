NJ restaurant receiving Guinness World Record for most tequilas

Last fall I shared the news about a place opening in Metuchen. Meximodo Cocina Mexicana & Tequila Bar opened in mid-November. Just like their delicious Mexican food, the name is a mouthful. Friends just call it Meximodo.

In that article I mentioned how Meximodo would be proudly offering over 1,000 types of tequila. My brain had done a dive trying to even conceive how there could be so many to begin with let alone all in one place.

Was this just grand opening hype to get people talking? After all the record holder for most tequilas has belonged to Mama Rabbit Bar at Las Vegas’s Park MGM and they have just over 500.

Well it wasn’t just hype.

Open for business at 5 Pearl St. in Metuchen, when you walk in you’ll see a dazzling and towering back bar flanking a Day of the Dead mural and this space is indeed filled with over 1,000 tequila, mezcal’s and agave spirits.

Coming up next week, officials from the Guinness Book of World Records will be on site to officially designate Meximodo as the new title holder. It happens on Wednesday, July 24 at 3:30 p.m.. To make things even more special, this happens to fall on National Tequila Day.

This world record celebration is going to include giveaways, a DJ, and even a tequila sommelier. Even on a normal day at Meximodo they take their tequila collection so seriously there’s a book on every table for you to learn more about the many different choices they have.

Would there be a finer place to celebrate National Tequila Day than at a world record holder? If you want to check out a serious tequila list start scrolling here, but I warn you your hand might get tired.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈