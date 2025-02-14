NJ restaurant owner accused of drugging, raping woman

🔺NJ man charged with sex assault

A Union County man who owns a restaurant in Newark has been accused of drugging and raping a woman at the business.

Carlos Erazo-Caballero, of Elizabeth, was charged with first-degree sexual assault.

Stephanie's Barbeque IV in Newark (Google Maps)

The 36-year-old Erazo-Caballero is the owner and manager of Stephanie’s Barbeque IV on North 6th Street, just west of Branch Brook Park.

The alleged drugging and assault of a woman happened in October 2024, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.

Carlos Erazo-Caballero, of Elizabeth (Essex County Prosecutor's Office)

Specific details of the assault were withheld to protect the identity of the victim, he added.

Anyone with potentially relevant information was asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

