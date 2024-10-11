MONROE (Gloucester) — A South Jersey school dealt with a brief security hold on Friday with police saying that a parent and student assaulted a school officer in Williamstown High School.

Just after 9 a.m., the incident unfolded in the school’s lobby area, Monroe Township Police said, in which a faculty member was also assaulted.

The officer suffered injuries to his face and hands.

There was no security risk to students, police said.

After a large law enforcement response, the adult and juvenile accused of the assault were both arrested.

Monroe Township Police said they will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior in schools, adding the investigation remained active.

