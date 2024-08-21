NJ residents opposing power cables: Don’t make us guinea pigs

MANASQUAN — When wind power is generated, it needs to go somewhere.

And residents of southern Monmouth County say right now, they're in the line of fire, as plans call for much of the energy produced by an offshore wind project — located nowhere near the county's coast — to come ashore in Monmouth County and run underneath a handful of municipalities.

"I think we still have time to fight this," said Glenn Hughes, a founding member of the group Stop the High-Risk Power Cables.

According to locals, contractors have already begun visiting the area to finalize their bids for a project to install the wind power transmission cables underground. The bids are due by the end of September.

Opponents say plans call for the lines to run "very close to homes," as they transport energy from hundreds of proposed Atlantic Shores wind turbines off Atlantic City, to the Larabee substation in Howell. The project would impact infrastructure in Sea Girt, Howell, Manasquan, and Wall.

"Nobody really knows if these are safe or not safe," Hughes said. "Why take the risk?"

Concerned residents and officials gathered for an information session Monday night in Manasquan. Hundreds of people listened in to the hearing over Zoom.

"These potential problems with the high-powered cables are just the latest concerns highlighted by local residents that big government and big corporate interests are kicking to the side to push through potentially unsafe, untested systems — push through with unimaginable speed and disregard for the cautious signs along the way and putting human and sea life at grave risk," said U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. 4th District.

Work on the offshore wind farm received the green light from the federal government in July.

“We can’t find an example anywhere in the world where this much power is landing on a beach and running within 15, 20 yards of homes, schools and recreation areas,” said Kimberly Paterson, of Stop the High-Risk Power Cables. “Residents should not be expected to be guinea pigs in New Jersey’s high-risk experiment.”

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities says there are "no health and safety concerns expected" from the project.

In a note to Sea Girt officials, BPU said there is no evidence showing adverse effects from EMF (electromagnetic fields) exposure from underground lines.

Gov. Phil Murphy wants the state to be generating at least 11,000 megawatts of offshore wind power by 2040.

The Murphy Administration said it's working to ensure that all such development is "responsible with minimal impact to local communities and wildlife."

"We take the health and well-being of New Jersey’s residents and environment seriously, and these factors remain at the forefront as we pursue bold offshore wind development projects that further our clean energy goals," spokesperson Maggie Garbarino told New Jersey 101.5. "Our efforts are informed by the research, which shows no evidence of adverse health effects connected to the project or its use of on-land power cables.”

