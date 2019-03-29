NJ residents now have to pay $19 to cross Verrazzano bridge

Tolls go up Sunday on the MTA bridges and tunnels, including the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which has eliminated cash tolls.

It will cost cars without a New York-issued E-ZPass $19 (up from $17) to cross the 2.5 mile bridge on Route 278 between Staten Island and Brooklyn. E-ZPass users with a New York account will pay $12.24 (up from $11.52).

The reduced E-ZPass rate does not apply to E-ZPass customers with accounts in other states, including New Jersey.

Motorists who do not have any E-ZPass will be mailed their tolls.

Toll increases were approved by the MTA Board in February to "support the quality and quantity of service the MTA provides while helping to meet rising costs and achieve a balanced budget as required by law."

Fare increases for subways, buses and Metro-North take effect April 21. The subway fare will remain at $2.75 but the system is eliminating the 5 percent bonus for MetroCards.

The toll increase represents a near doubling of the toll for non-E-ZPass users from 10 years ago when the toll was $10.

When the bridge opened in 1964, the toll was 50 cents collected in both directions.

