NJ ranks in Top 10 states for thrill-seekers

For a lot of people in New Jersey, thrill-seeking comes in the form of trying to financially survive this tax trap while navigating Pennsylvania drivers in left lanes. For some even more daring types skydiving and mountain climbing and physics-defying thrill rides is more the goal.

I skydived once, and it was exhilarating. I got to do a fly-along with the aerial daredevils the Blue Angels and experienced major “Top Gun” moves like barrel rolls and inverted flying. But I wouldn’t exactly call myself a thrill-seeker. However, if you’ve earned that label, I have some cool news.

Of all 50 states New Jersey ranks in the Top 10 for adrenaline junkies like you.

Buycycle.com has put out a report ranking all 50 states on various thrill-seeking categories such as hiking trails, climbing opportunities, bungee jumping outfits, hot air balloon spots, etc., and then assigned a score. Before I tell you where New Jersey landed in the Top 10, let’s first look at the best and worst state for adventure.

Landing at No. 1 with an 85.63 score out of a possible 100 is California. Well, sure, when you’ve got 31,920 climbing routes and 18,467 miles of hiking trails plus 26 skydiving centers and 26 amusement parks naturally you’re going to dominate. But isn’t that just because of how huge California is?

The worst state for thrill-seekers is boring old Mississippi with a 1.81 out of a possible 100. They have no bungee jumping places, no skydiving business, and only one amusement park.

How New Jersey ranks for thrills

So it turns out for a small state geographically we pack a punch when it comes to thrills.

New Jersey came in at No. 9 with a score of 29.09 out of a possible 100.

We have 17 amusement parks, five skydiving centers, 34 hot air balloon locations, 1,494 miles of hiking trails and 3,654 of mountain biking routes just to name a few things that put us into the top level.

Here’s a breakdown of the data and here’s the full article.



