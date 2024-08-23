The times when idiots in NJ went too far with wild animals

Oh, great. Making us the laughingstock of the country, this story had to go national.

Some Mensa candidate went to the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton and she could have had her arm ripped off.

This woman decided to climb over the outer barrier and enter the enclosure where a Bengal tiger lives. She was able to go right up to the second and last thing separating them, a chain link fence, which she promptly thought putting her hand through in an apparent attempt to pet the tiger was a sound idea.

The 500-pound cat at first sniffed, then lunged and almost caught its prey.

“A female at the Cohanzick Zoo went over the wooden fence at the tiger enclosure and began enticing the tiger almost getting bit by putting her hand through the wire enclosure,” police said in a statement.

This is a whole other shade of stupid. Police would love to have a talk with her.

It’s far from the first time some idiot went too far with a wild animal. Do we need to remind you?

Tiger Lady

She became known as the Tiger Lady of Jackson. Joan Byron-Marasek owned a tiger sanctuary in Ocean County.

One day in 1999 Jackson police got calls reporting a large tiger wandering the roads. At first it was dismissed as a prank because it seemed so preposterous. Soon they realized it was real and several hours were spent and a lot of manpower and technology were used tracking the thing down. The tech involved included heat sensors and night vision and a helicopter.

Many at first thought it must have escaped from the nearby Six Flags Great Adventure safari. Turns out authorities said it was improper enclosures at this woman’s sanctuary.

The good Samaritan gator

Then there was this insanity last year when a baby alligator was allegedly found in a plastic tub abandoned in Neptune. A “good Samaritan” contacted police about what they found.

It was a lie.

Oh, there was an alligator alright. But the guy who reported it was friends with the guy who owned it and that guy had been kicked out of his house. The gator owner turned to his friend for help for a place to keep the gator but that friend’s parents wouldn’t allow it in their home. That’s when this ridiculous found alligator story was concocted but it soon unraveled. Helpful hint: don’t buy alligators.

The rap gator

Who could forget 2017’s famous alligator in a motel pool story?

In Atlantic City that summer police were looking for a guy at Bayview Inn and Suites when they discovered a lot more. There were drugs. There were other arrests made than just the man they were searching for.

And there was a huge alligator swimming in the motel pool.

Turns out a music video was made for the song “Damn" featuring rapper Sean Temple who was known as Style1. Some genius decided putting a live gator in the video was fun, and then allowed it to later take over the Bayview Inn and Suites pool.

Repeat after me, boys and girls: Leave dangerous animals alone!

