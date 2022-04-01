NJ rallies to help 94-year-old WWII vet who lost everything in a fire

This is a sad story that will hopefully have a happy ending. Paul Roberts, a 94-year-old resident of Ship Bottom, lost all his possessions in a fire in March, and now, the community is looking to help him out.

They’ve started a GoFundMe campaign to help him get back on his feet. According to the page, Paul is a WWII U.S. Marine Corp Veteran and retired mailman. One night, after showering, he smelled smoke in his home and realized his house was on fire.

The 94-year-old dropped to his hands and knees and crawled to safety. Unfortunately, his house was a total loss, although he did save a couple of photo albums; everything else he owned was gone. All he has are the clothes on his back

If you’re wondering about insurance, yes, he had it, but his house was so old (built in 1930) that it wasn’t up to code and he was informed he had to tear it down. Now, his friends and neighbors are hoping that through crowdsource funding they can at least help him as he tries to rebuild.

What kind of person is Paul? Here is what is written about him: Paul is one of the most positive people we have ever and will ever meet. He says, “Well, I wake up every morning, I can either be happy or not. I might as well decide to be happy.”

Still, after having his house destroyed, he has a smile on his face. Paul is a truly humble, independent, wonderful person, but for the first time in his life, he needs the help and support of those around him.

If you can help a New Jersey community icon, visit the GoFundMe page.

