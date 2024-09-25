🌊 Missing NJ lifeguard chair found in another state

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — A washed-ashore message in a bottle will sometimes make headlines, but this week, it’s something much larger.

A lifeguard stand washed ashore Monday in Delaware’s Fenwick Island, with ties to the Jersey Shore.

The unusual finding comes from Ship Bottom, according to the Fenwick Island Police Department.

The Ocean County borough and the Delaware beach are over 100 miles apart.

“It’s actually in pretty good shape for having the travels it has endured,” said one Facebook comment with the announcement.

What to do with the chair is still being finalized.

“They told us they don’t want it back. I have several takers for it,” Fenwick Island Police Chief Michael Morrissey said to NJ.com.

This isn’t the first one to go missing in Ship Bottom this summer, according to NJ.com.

