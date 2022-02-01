The Jersey Shore is losing another iconic restaurant.

After losing their lease, the owners of the Sandbox Café say they have no choice to close, effective immediately.

Sandbox has been a popular spot for breakfast and lunch for two decades in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island.

It is currently closed for the season. Owner Dana DiSalvio told the Asbury Park Press they will not reopen.

DiSalvio opened a second restaurant five years ago in Surf City. That location is due top open for the season later this month.

However, DiSalvio says the loss of their LBI location may prompt them to keep the Surf City location open year-round.

As for what's next for the Ship Bottom location, no one seems to know. The Press reported the owners of the land would not respond to a request for comment.

