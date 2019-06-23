LBI driver going 100 mph dies after slamming into truck, cops say

SHIP BOTTOM — A man who police say drove 100 mph down Long Beach Boulevard on Saturday morning died after slamming into both a garbage truck and pick-up stopped at a red light.

Ship Bottom police said the man, identified as a 60-year-old man from Conshohocken, PA, in a four-door Toyota was driving erratically in a neighboring town around 6 a.m and police followed at a "safe distance" but did not initiate a pursuit.

The driver crossed into Ship Bottom where he rear ended the garbage truck and pick-up at 11th Street, according to police, and was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Long Beach Boulevard was closed between 9th Street and 12th Street for about 5 hours for an investigation and caused big delays for visitors making their way onto LBI.

Long Beach Boulevard is an 18-mile, Island wide road that runs from Beach Haven into Shop Bottom and Harvey Cedars. During the busy summer season, the speed limit is lowered to 30 mph and 35 mph along the entire Blvd.

