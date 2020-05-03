Pair of PA teens struck by LBI beach patrol vehicle, cops say

SHIP BOTTOM — A Long Beach Island Beach Patrol member was charged with reckless driving after police said he struck two teenage girls laying on the beach with a beach patrol vehicle.

Ship Bottom police said the 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls, both from Berks County, Pennsylvania, were hit Saturday around 1:10 p.m. on the 26th Avenue Beach by 22-year-old John Purdon, of Barnegat.

The girls were flown via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and later released, according to police.

The borough on LBI reopened its beaches April 25 to residents and property owners who have "disaster re-entry" placards for walking and jogging. Swimming, surfing and water sports are prohibited. Beach chairs, beach towels and blankets are not allowed.

The placards may be used by up to two adult family members, caretakers, household members or romantic partner, in addition to the household's children.

Ship Bottom Mayor William Huelsenbeck on Sunday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

