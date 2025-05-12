NJ politicians once again a national embarrassment

We've become very used to Cory Booker acting a fool over dramatically petitioning for whatever his foolish cause might be at any moment.

This past weekend, we had several of our congressmen and the mayor of our largest city making national headlines for reportedly trying to break into a federal law enforcement facility.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, along with Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, Congresswoman Lamonica McIver, and Congressman Rob Menendez, tried to illegally enter an ICE facility in Newark, federal officials said.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

ICE is, of course, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency that has been rounding up illegal alien criminals and detaining them for possible deportation. Since Newark fancies itself a “sanctuary city“ and New Jersey has been deemed a sanctuary state by our ridiculous governor, they felt they had the right to violate federal law once again.

You may recall back during the pandemic when Gov. Murphy said the Bill of Rights was beyond his pay grade when trying to explain why people couldn’t go to church but could go to liquor stores to buy booze.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

You may recall the thousands of deaths that occurred in veteran nursing homes when elderly people with comorbidities were forced to stay locked down in those facilities.

And most recently, we had our U.S. Sen. Cory Booker grandstanding on the floor of the Capitol, speaking nonstop for 25 hours, complaining about the current president. That was a gross display of grandstanding for a possible future run for president.

Now we have a nice little group of our politicians showing the country and the world that they care more about people who broke the law than they do about our citizens who could become prey to these Illegal alien criminals.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The highest profile of the group is Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who is running for governor this year and could use some media exposure. What better way to do that than to get arrested standing up for poor immigrants? It doesn't matter that those poor immigrants are here illegally and ran afoul of the law.

New Jersey is a great state with great people, great resources, and a great spirit. So, if you ever wonder why we are the butt of so many jokes around the country, you can turn to this as the latest example of why the rest of the country thinks so little of us.

Thanks, Cory. Thanks, Phil. Thanks, Bonnie. Thanks, Rep. McIver. Thanks, Rob. And thanks especially to Ras Baraka, honorable mayor of our largest city.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

