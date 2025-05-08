A special place for neglected animals in a beautiful part of Jersey
If you've never been to the northwest part of New Jersey, like Sussex, Warren, or Hunterdon Counties, you need to take a ride up that way.
Along with the beautiful countryside is a beautiful soul who takes care of abused or neglected farm animals. Her name is Darla Daniel, and she is the founder of Orphan Anni-mals, that of course is a play on words with Little Orphan Annie, which Darla is in love with.
Orphan Anni-mals Rescue sits on a beautiful 16-acre farm in Glen Gardner, Hunterdon County.
SEE MORE: New Jersey farm markets are open
Darla started rescuing injured horses and dogs about twenty years ago, and it has grown into a rescue for a variety of animals from all over. Darla had been doing this for over 20 years, all on her own.
After friends and family encouraged her, she became an official, non-profit 501c3. Orphan Ann-imals provides immediate medical care, regular veterinary care, food, and shelter to their rescued animals.
They come up with tailored programs for each animal that comes to them. Darla and her volunteers strive to prevent future cruelty towards animals by educating the community on responsible stewardship. Their work is solely supported by donations and committed volunteers.
If you'd like to contribute to the cause, you can click here. You can sponsor an animal as well and check out some of the residents on their sponsor page.
We know there are a lot of animal lovers in the great Garden State, and here is at least one place that is making a big difference.
