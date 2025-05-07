New Jersey farm markets are open
If you're like me, this is our favorite time of year for many reasons. One of the best reasons to love spring in the Garden State is all of the amazing farm markets we have here.
Other states just don't measure up when it comes to the variety, value, and quality that you'll find at our New Jersey roadside farm stands and garden centers.
One of the most popular in our area and my absolute favorite is The Red Top Market on Route 70 in Vincentown, Southampton.
It was started in 1926 by James and Katherine Conte. James Conte was an Italian immigrant who came to New Jersey in the early part of the last century. He and his wife, Katherine, operated a farm in Southampton off of Route 70 and sold some of their produce to Campbell's Soup in nearby Camden.
As the story goes, the township and the state told him he couldn't just sell his stuff there, so he bought the property from the state and built a small, covered structure from which to sell the produce from his farm.
The Red Top Market is run by Mary, who is the fifth generation of the family that has been operating the market for almost 100 years.
They have just about everything from local produce to plants, flowers, local honey and even have hosted wine parties with wine from a local winery in their garden adjacent to the market on Friday nights.
If you're in the area, check out the Red Top Market. You won't be sorry.
