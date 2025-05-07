If you're like me, this is our favorite time of year for many reasons. One of the best reasons to love spring in the Garden State is all of the amazing farm markets we have here.

Other states just don't measure up when it comes to the variety, value, and quality that you'll find at our New Jersey roadside farm stands and garden centers.

One of the most popular in our area and my absolute favorite is The Red Top Market on Route 70 in Vincentown, Southampton.

It was started in 1926 by James and Katherine Conte. James Conte was an Italian immigrant who came to New Jersey in the early part of the last century. He and his wife, Katherine, operated a farm in Southampton off of Route 70 and sold some of their produce to Campbell's Soup in nearby Camden.

As the story goes, the township and the state told him he couldn't just sell his stuff there, so he bought the property from the state and built a small, covered structure from which to sell the produce from his farm.

The Red Top Market is run by Mary, who is the fifth generation of the family that has been operating the market for almost 100 years.

They have just about everything from local produce to plants, flowers, local honey and even have hosted wine parties with wine from a local winery in their garden adjacent to the market on Friday nights.

If you're in the area, check out the Red Top Market. You won't be sorry.

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:

