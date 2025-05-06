Move over, Starbucks and Dunkin. There is a new brew in town, and it's shaking things up in the coffee world.

The new concept coffee chain 7 Brew, just opened its first New Jersey location in Washington Township last week and is planning another in the very near future in Gloucester Township.

The chain is unique in that customers remain in the car while an associate comes to their window with a tablet to take their order. It's sort of a throwback to the old car hop days of places like Stewart's Root Beer, where they'd take your order at your car.

The difference here is that it is just drinks, and there is no seating. The buildings are pre-constructed at another location and brought to the site where they operate. They're called "stands" and not stores.

The concept started in Rogers, Arkansas, where Ron Crume and his family opened the first 7 Brew back in 2017. They currently have 365 locations nationwide with dozens planned for the Philadelphia/New Jersey/Delaware area.

Their original seven coffee offerings are the Blondie, Brunette, Smooth 7, Cinnamon Roll, White Chocolate Mocha, German Chocolate, and Triple 7. They now offer a wide variety of beverages, including smoothies, teas, energy drinks, shakes, and drinks with sparkling water.

Customers can also customize their order or even try drinks from a “secret” menu. They claim to have up to 20,000 drink combinations from their selection of beverages.

They plan to expand aggressively, so look for more of these 7 Brew "stands" throughout New Jersey in the near future. But for now, the only one in the Garden State is 5200 Route 42 inside Ganttown Plaza, Washington Township.

It's right across from another national chain newcomer to New Jersey, Raising Canes, which specializes in chicken fingers. Look for the new 7 Brew coming to Gloucester Township on Blackwood-Clementon Road sometime in the very near future, pending county approval.

