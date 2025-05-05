Superb hidden gem waterfront restaurant at the Jersey Shore

Tuckahoe Inn / Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

For most people, even here in Jersey, there are basically two different Jersey Shores. There are the beach towns from Sandy Hook down to Seaside Park and everything in between.

If you grew up in "Central Jersey" or what I like to call North Jersey, that's the Jersey Shore. The other part of the Jersey Shore is from LBI down to Cape May. Most people are familiar with one or the other, sometimes, but rarely both.

This restaurant happens to be at the South Jersey Shore, just a few miles behind one of the most popular Jersey Shore towns in the country. Even most people who go to Ocean City may not have ever been to or heard of this place, but it is a true hidden gem.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media
It's in a quiet corner of northern Cape May County called Marmora, which is in Upper Township. The restaurant is The Tuckahoe Inn.

The Tuckahoe Inn has been operated in modern times since 1963 as a tavern and restaurant, but its history as an inn dates back to 1736. It was called The Beesley Hotel, which was destroyed by fire in 1961.

That's when Charles Harp restored and rebuilt the Inn to its current form. It was sold to the Merryman family in 1996 and has been operated it to the present day. If you're looking for great water views of the bay and tremendous Jersey Shore food with great service, you owe yourself a trip to the Tuckahoe Inn.

