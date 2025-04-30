The best Mediterranean/Greek restaurant in a great Jersey town
If you're a fan of healthy, natural and delicious Mediterranean food, especially Greek food, you probably know about this place. But if you've never been to Morristown, then you haven't had the best there is to offer in New Jersey.
The name of the place speaks to a certain self-confidence in their location and reputation. We weren't particularly looking for a Greek restaurant, just a great meal on a Sunday in the spring.
The place across the street from where we were having a drink was called The Address.
Well, if you're called The Address, you must be good at whatever it is you do. And they are. It can be described as a casual dining spot with an upscale vibe and the most delicious food this side of the Aegean Sea.
The menu was authentic and varied. The food was as good as you'll find anywhere outside of Greece and certainly here in the U.S. If you've never been, plan a day trip to Morristown and treat yourself to lunch or dinner at The Address.
The Address is at 20 Main St. in the heart of downtown Morristown.
It has a casual feel and an upscale but friendly vibe.
The place is well-appointed and comfortable.
There is bar seating as well, but the place is a BYOB.
It's such a cozy and relaxed atmosphere, but still a little upscale.
The Address is great for couples or large groups.
The lighting and decor are perfect.
We had the Saganaki, which is a pan-fried flaming Greek cheese with olives and cherry tomatoes. Excellent!
And the Pakilia that comes with pita and a choice of 3 cold mezze. Also, excellent.
