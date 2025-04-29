As you drive along Route 31 North and glance to your right, you will spot a tiny spot along a babbling brook. If you make a right at the next intersection onto Sanatorium Road, right where you see Hot Rod's Hot Dogs. Then, if you make a quick right onto Main Street, you will find this tiny little gem of a public park, with a few benches, a couple of picnic tables and a couple of grills.

That's about it, but the star of the show is something the vast majority of other parks in the state don't have. An actual babbling brook with clean, clear water. It's something out of a movie or a nature film.

It's Spruce Run Creek, which runs into the Spruce Run Reservoir a few miles downstream from this park.

The creek has its origins at Crystal Springs further upstream. What draws some to the park is the fact that it is stocked with trout by the state of New Jersey.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It's a "Park"

There is a wide-open meadow that is kept mowed and perfect for a picnic blanket or a game of frisbee. It's a throwback to when parks were just that, parks. If you try to Google this place, it just comes up as "Park."

There aren't even trash cans there, so be prepared with a trash bag of your own if you bring a picnic lunch. It's about as natural a park that you will find in New Jersey and it's just off Route 31 in Glen Gardner.

New Jersey's no-name park Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ theme parks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow