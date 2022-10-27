NJ politician blames skin color of his own campaign team for loss (Opinion)

In the Garden State, a year after the GOP nominee for governor failed to inspire voters and lost arguably the most winnable race in the country, Jack Ciattarelli is still tilting at windmills.

In a weird act of desperation, the former nominee actually blamed his latest loss on having a campaign that was "too white."

Yes, he actually said that.

Instead of focusing on empowering local leaders and the current campaigns happening in towns across the state, he wants the conversation to be about him, in the worst way.

Jack has tried to pin his loss on everyone but himself. His lack of discipline, leadership, and message might actually be the culprit.

Election 2021 New Jersey AP loading...

I hear over and over again as I make my way around the state supporting local candidates that he blames me in part for not using my show with the largest audience in the state to help him. But we all know I tried for months to get him to support at least SOME of the real issues that were priorities for our audience. He refused.

The proof of his failure shows in the low turnout and the 84,000 vote loss.

One major reason Jack way underperformed in some GOP strongholds was likely due to his constant attacks and refusal to support the former GOP president.

He refused to commit to standing up for kids against vaccine and mask segregation at the local level and refused to commit to supporting real changes in NJ to help cops, firefighters, nurses, teachers, and small businesses.

At one point he actually blamed the firefighters' union in Newark for ending a rally early to cover for his lack of interest in standing up for them. All this while the mayor was firing first responders for not getting the COVID vax.

The latest finger-pointing is Jack blaming his own campaign for being "too white." This kind of race-baiting virtue signaling has no place in New Jersey politics.

Jack Ciattarelli should apologize and step out of his now 10-year quixotic quest to be governor. But whatever Jack does and says as he fights against his slide into irrelevancy doesn't matter.

The past is past and we are focused on the future. See you on the trail.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

