Not a done deal: 6 things Jack Ciattarelli can do to earn your vote (Opinion)

Perhaps Jack can turn things around and take advantage of the opportunity he's been handed.

Here are six things that should be done as a new governor takes office.

If Jack embraces these simple ideas, there are a lot of fence-sitters who would likely come his way:

1. Eliminate mask mandates for ALL schools

This is not a local issue, it's a public health crisis that our kids are suffering under arbitrary mandates. The position to "leave it up to the schools" or even parents for that matter, when you really understand the mental and physical health damage that can occur, simply avoids the issue.

AP

2. Eliminate ALL vaccine mandates

Even for private companies. The government has a duty to stand up for civil and medical liberty. No employer has a right to force people to choose between their livelihood and a medical procedure.

And those of you hiding behind the 1905 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, there are two reasons why it holds no water. First, there was an opt-out based on paying a fee, and second, there was no treatment for smallpox. Paying a fee is not a medical procedure so testing instead of vaccinating is still a medical mandate. And we know that there are several treatments for COVID that have been used effectively by hospitals around the world.

Susan Vineyard

3. Eliminate government roadblocks

Businesses closed by lockdown policies need help. Create tax incentives for reopening. Use emergency funding afforded the state through the pandemic to make as many businesses as a possible whole.

Karen Roach

4. Restore the job of anyone fired for not following a COVID mandate

Or provide them with financial support.

mrtom-uk

5. Announce the New Jersey ports will accept ALL ships currently anchored offshore

Mobilize the National Guard to unload the containers where there are staffing shortages.

Dennis Tokarzewski

6. Announce a tax incentive

For all parents who have opted out of public schools to continue the homeschooling and micro-schooling programs.

Jumping out of the pan and into the fire will put us right back where we started. My job is not to be a shill for any candidate.

New Jerseyans cannot afford to go back to the days where the only reason to support the GOP candidate is that that candidate is not the incumbent. Remember the disaster that Christy Whitman was? She won because the state turned on Governor Florio. The same thing happened with Chris Christie being elected because Corzine was a mess.

Enter Murphy and the anger among so many New Jerseyan's who have suffered under the immoral lockdowns and mandates. But jumping out of the pan and into the fire will put us right back where we started. That's not to say that Jack might not be short-term better than Murphy. It is to say that if we don't start thinking long-term it will only be a matter of time before all producers and critical thinkers head out of New Jersey to free America.

My job is to help those of us "Diggin In" to stay in a place that defends our personal freedom and economic prosperity.

My job is to focus on the issues that are important to New Jerseyans.

My job is not to be a shill for any candidate. Unless we push back and expose the weakness, we will get a governor elected solely based on the failure of the last guy instead of the actual policies necessary to save this state.

Don't be afraid to speak up simply because you are afraid to lose. We can and must hold every politician accountable regardless of party and promises. It's common sense.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

