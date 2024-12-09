NJ police search for accused shoplifters, over $2K in goods stolen at Ulta Beauty store
🔸 NJ police search for shoplifters
🔸Same woman accused of returning to NJ store
🔸Over $2k in merchandise stolen, cops say
GLASSBORO — Borough police have been searching for a woman accused of shoplifting more than $2,000 in merchandise from a local Ulta Beauty store.
Glassboro Police shared images from surveillance video to the department’s Facebook page, showing a woman in a gray puffer coat and two other adults.
Police said the woman has been “giving the Grinch a run for his money because not only was she involved in the first theft at Ulta, but she came back for a second time with two different people," adding a school-aged child was with the group the second time.
The popular beauty product store is located within Collegetown Shopping Center on Delsea Drive, less than a mile from Rowan Unviersity.
Anyone with information on the adults in the photos were asked to contact patrolman Garcia sgarcia@glassboropd.org, call 856-881-1500 or text GLASSPD to 847411.
Last month, four people were arrested and accused of stealing nearly $2,000 in merchandise from the Gloucester Premium Outlets.
