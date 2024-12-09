🔸 NJ police search for shoplifters

GLASSBORO — Borough police have been searching for a woman accused of shoplifting more than $2,000 in merchandise from a local Ulta Beauty store.

Glassboro Police shared images from surveillance video to the department’s Facebook page, showing a woman in a gray puffer coat and two other adults.

Police said the woman has been “giving the Grinch a run for his money because not only was she involved in the first theft at Ulta, but she came back for a second time with two different people," adding a school-aged child was with the group the second time.

The popular beauty product store is located within Collegetown Shopping Center on Delsea Drive, less than a mile from Rowan Unviersity.

Anyone with information on the adults in the photos were asked to contact patrolman Garcia sgarcia@glassboropd.org, call 856-881-1500 or text GLASSPD to 847411.

Last month, four people were arrested and accused of stealing nearly $2,000 in merchandise from the Gloucester Premium Outlets.

