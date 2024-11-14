Video captures gang shoplifting from high-end NJ outlet store

☑️ Video shows a group stuffing items into paper bags

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A group of four walked into a high-end fashion store at the Gloucester Premium Outlets and walked out with two large bags of items valued at nearly $2,000, according to police.

Security video released by Gloucester Township police captured the foursome enter the Polo Ralph Lauren store with large two paper bags with handles on Sunday afternoon. Two of the group walk to a clothing display table and fill their bags up with clothing. The other two acted as lookouts, according to police.

They leave the display area together and then return with a third person to fill up another bag. Video shows they were wearing dark clothing hoodies and dark pants.

Call for witnesses

Police said they set off alarms as they walked out of the mall with $1,840 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked by Gloucester police to call them at at 856-228-4500.

