NJ Pharmacists on strike? — NJ Top News

This Halloween, neighborhood streets in New Jersey will be filled with witches, goblins, zombies, and other frightful creatures.

As trick-or-treaters wander the streets in search of candy, AAA is reminding drivers that Halloween is the most dangerous day of the year for child pedestrians.

Pharmacists at several national drug store chains are planning another work stoppage to protest their working conditions.

Workers at CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens nationwide have vowed to call out sick on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Shane Jerominski told Fox Business. Jerominski, a licensed pharmacist who heads a group called the Accidental Pharmacist, is coordinating the protest.

TRENTON – State prosecutors have reached a settlement with Mercer County Community College over accusations of discrimination for firing an employee who was critically sick with COVID-19 complications.

The college would be required to rehire the person and pay him $50,000 as compensation for his lost wages and benefits and damages for his pain and suffering, under a consent order announced by state Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

It is getting harder to find a bank branch in New Jersey and more closures are on the way.

Citizens Bank is the latest to file notice they will close three branches in New Jersey - in Cape may, Three Bridges and Verona.

Their filing did not include a reason or a date.

COVID-19 may not be as front and center in our minds as it used to be, but health officials are urging older individuals to stay vigilant in the face of the mutating disease that's been a contributing factor in at least 700 deaths in New Jersey so far this year.

Research published in October suggests that individuals aged 65 and older have accounted for 90% of COVID-related deaths across the U.S. in 2023, and 63% of related hospitalizations.

