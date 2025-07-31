Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

Grand Canyon, Thomas Gibbs Grand Canyon (Dennis Symons), Thomas Gibbs (US Park Service) loading...

🚨Thomas Gibbs last spoke to his family from the Grand Canyon on July 22

🚨His family reported him missing on Monday

🚨His Tesla Cybertruck was found parked along the south rim

A New Jersey man has been missing for over a week during a visit to the Grand Canyon in Arizona and a possible hike that is deemed to be for experienced hikers only.

The family of Thomas Gibbs, 35, of Freehold Township, last heard from him on July 22 and reported him missing on Monday, according to the Grand Canyon National Park. His Tesla Cybertruck was found in the Grandview Point parking lot on the South Rim the same day.

Park rangers believe Gibbs went hiking on the Grandview Trail in the Horseshoe Mesa near the parking lot. According to the National Park Service the trail is "for experienced desert hikers only."

Suicidal NJ mom accused of murder is held in psych ward Suicidal NJ mom accused of murder is held in psych ward(Google Maps, Getty Stock Think Stock) loading...

FLORHAM PARK — A 43-year-old mother accused of murdering her young daughter in Morris County has been transferred to a secure psychiatric facility.

Jeanine Glass, of Florham Park, was released to a "locked" facility after her detention hearing Monday in Superior Court, the Morris County Prosecutor’s office said.

Her defense attorney has publicly cited a lengthy history of mental illness and said it appears to have played a "significant role in this heartbreaking incident."

Court documents and the 911 recording show that Glass’ husband first found his wife, semi-conscious in their Florham Park home and reported a potential drug overdose.

It was only after police and EMS arrived and rushed Glass for treatment that her spouse made the horrific discovery of his three-year-old child’s lifeless body in a bathtub.

Safety stick in North Arlington Safety stick in North Arlington (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

☑️ New Jersey towns are using "Safety Sticks" to monitor no-parking zones

☑️ Tickets will be sent to parking violators after images are reviewed

☑️ How similar are they to red light cameras, which were banned in NJ

Many New Jersey towns are trying automated traffic enforcement again with their use of devices called the SafetyStick to monitor no-parking spots.

The solar-powered poles made by a company called Municipal Parking Services have built-in radar that detects when a vehicle arrives and departs a no-parking zone. It takes a picture with an HD quality camera showing the citation time, date and image of the vehicle, which is sent to law enforcement for review. If a violation is approved, the car owner is sent a ticket.

According to MPS, the company takes care of the maintenance of the device and sends the ticket. The municipality only pays a "small software licensing fee."

The device is being used by a handful of New Jersey towns, including Dover, Garfield, Hasbrouck Heights, Little Falls, North Arlington and Wood-Ridge.

Canva/Ocean County Jail/Townsquare Media Canva/Ocean County Jail/Townsquare Media loading...

☀️ A 2-year-old was left alone in a vehicle parked at Lakewood police headquarters

☀️ A police officer in the parking lot got the child out of the vehicle

☀️ The heat and humidity combined to make it feel like 110 degrees at the time

LAKEWOOD — A police officer rescued a toddler left in a vehicle in the parking lot of police headquarters.

A Lakewood police officer was unloading his patrol vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday when he saw a 2-year-old boy inside the vehicle without the engine running, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Using a lockout tool, the officer got into the vehicle and removed the child. The boy was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood and later released.

Police said the child had been in the vehicle for 24 minutes.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said it was 98 degrees at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the nearby Howell station of the Rutgers NJ Weather Network. Factor in the humidity, and the heat index was 110.

⬛ Wave of home invasions put neighborhood on edge

Burglar breaking into a home A burglar enters a home in search of a key fob. (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

🚨 Montclair police investigate three overnight burglaries

🚨 Residents were home at the time

🚨 The thieves fled when confronted

There are few things more frightening than an intruder entering your home.

Home invasions connected to high-end car thefts continue to be a problem throughout New Jersey.

Sophisticated car theft rings hire thieves, often teenagers, to steal and deliver vehicles at a staggering rate. According to the FBI, a thief can be paid $3,000 per vehicle and sometimes more.

In Montclair, three home invasion burglaries were reported Tuesday night and police think they are related. In each instance, the residents were home at the time of the break-ins.

At 3:10 a.m., a man was awakened by a burglar alarm triggered when his rear door was opened. When he went to investigate, he found the door has been forced open and there was someone standing in the doorway.

The suspect grabbed a woman's purse from the home and jumped into an accomplice vehicle. After a brief police chase, the suspects got away.

In the driveway was the resident's BMW X5. Investigators suspect this is what the thieves were actually after.

