A New Jersey man has been missing for over a week during a visit to the Grand Canyon in Arizona and a possible hike that is deemed to be for experienced hikers only.

The family of Thomas Gibbs, 35, of Freehold Township, last heard from him on July 22 and reported him missing on Monday, according to the Grand Canyon National Park. His Tesla Cybertruck was found in the Grandview Point parking lot on the South Rim the same day.

Grand Canyon, Thomas Gibbs Grand Canyon (Dennis Symons), Thomas Gibbs (US Park Service) loading...

'For experienced desert hikers only'

Park rangers believe Gibbs went hiking on the Grandview Trail in the Horseshoe Mesa near the parking lot. According to the National Park Service the trail is "for experienced desert hikers only."

Hikers are advised to carry a map, have a detailed plan for their hike and check in with the Backcountry Information Center before heading out. There is no drinking water available along the trail.

They are asking anyone who have have seen Gibbs on the Grandview Tral to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

