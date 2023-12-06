Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

New Jersey falls way short with maximizing safety on its roadways, according to a report released Tuesday by a national nonprofit.

The Garden State earns a "caution" ranking in the 2024 Roadmap to Safety report from Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, for failing to have a number of the group's recommended laws on its books.

Just six states managed to have enough laws in place to earn a "good" rating in the report. New Jersey is one of 34 states in the second tier, for gaps in "recommended optimal laws."

Under Title 39, the section of New Jersey Law dealing with motor vehicles, there is a long list of requirements regarding vehicle illumination.

If you violate the rules, you could be hit with a costly ticket.

Here is how to avoid getting cited, and possibly how to get out of cops writing you that ticket.

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A student from Atlantic County is seriously hurt after being struck by a car while getting off the bus after school.

The 15-year-old male student was hit by a 2013 Honda Civic while getting off the bus in Hamilton Township near the intersection of Somers Point Road and Old River Road around 5:45 p.m. Monday, local police said.

NEWARK — Three women were burned when dangerously hot drinks spilled on them at various McDonald's throughout New Jersey, according to a series of recent lawsuits.

Most recently, a Newark woman filed a suit claiming she was burned on Nov. 3 at a local McDonald's on Frelinghuysen Ave.

The investigation into tarballs on Monmouth County beaches is in its second week Monday with no answers about their source or a connection to a similar incident in New York City.

The Coast Guard said response crews have removed about 1,000 pounds of tar balls and oiled debris from impacted beaches between Asbury Park and Sea Bright. The unified command has not found any broad impact to the environment or wildlife.

MIDDLETOWN — For the first time since mid-October, a dolphin was found washed up on a New Jersey beach.

Clean Ocean Action said the dolphin was found between beaches A and B in Sandy Hook Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. A person reported the discovery to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center which will investigate.

