HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A student from Atlantic County is seriously hurt after being struck by a car while getting off the bus after school.

The 15-year-old male student was hit by a 2013 Honda Civic while getting off the bus in Hamilton Township near the intersection of Somers Point Road and Old River Road around 5:45 p.m. Monday, local police said.

Authorities said the Sheppard School Bus, driven by a 60-year-old Millville man, was stopped in the northbound lane of Somers Point Road to let off the student. Sheppard, a bus company that first opened in Cumberland County in 1952, operates and leases over 600 school buses throughout New Jersey, according to its website.

The four-door sedan, driven by a 79-year-old man from Selbyville, Delaware, was headed south.

Police and paramedics arriving at the scene found the student with serious injuries.

He was flown in a helicopter to Cooper Hospital in Camden.

Police said they have not filed any charges or summonses against either the driver of the bus or the Honda Civic.

However, an investigation into both drivers including whether the bus driver followed proper procedures is ongoing.

Oakcrest offers counseling for students

The victim is a student at Oakcrest High School in Hamilton Township, said James Reina, the superintendent for the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District. It's campus is located less than four miles away from the scene of the accident.

Reina said in a statement the student was on the bus for athletics.

"At this time, we are working with both Hamilton Township Police and the transportation company to gather all information. Our thoughts, prayers, and positive energy are with the student and their family," Reina said.

Counseling services were made available to Oakcrest students Tuesday morning.

