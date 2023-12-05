Beaches slimed by 1,000 pounds of gunk: Investigation continues in NJ, NYC

💧Tarballs were first reported in Long Branch and later on two New York City beaches

💧1,000 pounds of gunk was removed from NJ beaches

The investigation into tarballs on Monmouth County beaches is in its second week Monday with no answers about their source or a connection to a similar incident in New York City.

The Coast Guard said response crews have removed about 1,000 pounds of tar balls and oiled debris from impacted beaches between Asbury Park and Sea Bright. The unified command has not found any broad impact to the environment or wildlife.

The tarballs were first reported to Clean Ocean Action the Monday after Thanksgiving by visitors to Seven Presidents Park in Long Branch.

Map shows locations of beaches where tarballs were found

Gunk on New York City beaches too

A separate unified command continues to clean up and investigate oil found along the shoreline north of Coney Island Creek in the Gravesend Bay area of Brooklyn and along Fort Wadsworth beach in Staten Island.

No connection between the incidents has been made.

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-NJ, 6th District, said Tuesday he was grateful for the quick response of the U.S. Coast Guard about the discovery of tarballs.

"I continue to stand ready to help deliver whatever resources are necessary to make sure our coast has what it needs to clean up the contamination," Pallone said.

Tarballs found on a Monmouth County beach (USCG)

