NJ mother now faces charges stemming from newborn’s 2019 beating death
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the beating death of one of her newborn twins three years ago, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
Raeshonn Corbo, of Teaneck, now has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, after a Bergen County Grand Jury found that she was also responsible for the deadly assault on her own infant.
On Oct. 31, 2019, the twins’ father, Jonathan Melendez, of New York, was charged with aggravated manslaughter, when one of the then-7-week-old babies died of his injuries.
On her personal Facebook page, Corbo shared a photo of the newborn twins in September 2019, announcing the arrival of “Knox Robert & Halo River.”
Weeks later, she then rushed both babies to the emergency room at Hackensack University Medical Center after one of them had passed out.
The hospital then called law enforcement, after finding that the babies had suffered broken bones and serious head injuries.
Melendez was arrested on Oct. 25, 2019 and faced initial charges before the newborn boy died.
Corbo, who is unemployed, was being held in Bergen County Jail, pending her first court appearance in Hackensack.
It was not immediately clear on Friday as to the health of the surviving twin.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.