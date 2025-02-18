NJ men get prison for string of robberies, including convenience store

⬛ Duo gets prison

⬛ Men carried out robberies

⬛ Convenience store a target

Two men will each serve well over a decade in prison for a string of robberies, four years ago in Union County.

Lawrence Thomas, of Edgewater Park, and Travis Price, of Linden, were each convicted of several counts of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery for heists on two different days in February 2021.

Out of targets in Roselle, Union and Linden, one was a 7-Eleven store along Saint Georges Avenue, Linden police said.

Union County NJ map court (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Thomas, 34, and Price, 33, were found guilty in Union Superior Court in November, each of six counts for those crimes. Price was also convicted of third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

On Feb. 7, Thomas was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison and Price was sentenced to 13 years, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

Price also received a separate term of seven years, for an additional count of second-degree robbery to which he pleaded guilty.

It was not immediately clear whether that was to run at the same time as the longer sentence.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ road deaths by county, 2023 According to New Jersey State Police, 574 fatal crashes occurred across the state's 21 counties in 2023. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia