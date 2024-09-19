NJ high school mourns worker found dead in building

🔶 Body found in NJ school

🔶 Classes canceled for day

🔶 Death not considered suspicious

CAMDEN — Students and staff have returned to school, a day after the grim discovery of a maintenance worker’s body inside.

Mastery High School of Camden was closed on Wednesday after the unresponsive woman was found around 7 a.m., NJ.com reported.

Read More: NJ waterfront arena is pitched to get Sixers to ditch Philly

Mastery High School Camden (Google Maps, Canva) Mastery High School Camden (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

The death was not considered suspicious, Camden County Police said. Her body was in the custody of the county Medical Examiner.

No identity or potential cause of death was made public as of Thursday.

"The school was closed to staff and students due to an on-campus investigation led by the Camden County Police Department in connection with this tragic loss," School CEO Joel Boyd said in a statement, as quoted by 6ABC Action News.

The Mastery Schools of Camden entails five different charter schools, with 2,880 students from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.

Located on Erie Street, the high school serves roughly 800 9th through 12th graders.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5