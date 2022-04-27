NJ: 1st day sales adult-use marijuana totaled $1.9M at 12 sites

TRENTON – The dispensaries that were up and running for the first day of adult-use marijuana sales saw a lot of green — as total gross sale topped nearly $1.9 million, according to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

Cannabis and cannabis products (including lozenges and drops among "ingestibles" being offered in state) were sold to 12,438 recreational customers across 12 dispensaries that had their expanded operation in place for April 21.

A 13th dispensary joined the fray a day later — Curaleaf’s Burlington County location in Edgewater Park.

Recreational customers are allowed up to 1 ounce of marijuana in a single transaction.

“The average customer walking in or out of here is probably going to spend in the $80 to $100 range,” Verano Executive Vice President Anthony Marsico previously told New Jersey 101.5, adding "really it depends on what you’re looking for and how many products you’re looking to leave with."

The company operates three Zen Leaf dispensaries in New Jersey, two of which have begun selling recreational cannabis.

While lines have been steady at all the dispensaries, there have been no confirmed reports of supply problems for medicinal cannabis patients, the commission continued.

Zen Leaf in Elizabeth was among 12 dispensaries selling adult-use recreational cannabis on April 21, 2022 (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office) Zen Leaf in Elizabeth was among 12 dispensaries selling adult-use recreational cannabis on April 21, 2022 (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office) loading...

On April 20 alone – the day before adult-use sales began – the state’s dispensaries sold 5,400 ounces of medicinal cannabis and cannabis products for card-carrying members.

The panel also pointed out that sales of medicinal cannabis continue to be strong — with two tons of product out to patients and caregivers in the past month's span or so (30 days).

“We expected sales to be substantial and the data shows that the market is effectively serving both adult-use consumers and patients,” Jeff Brown, executive director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, said in a written statement.

In a welcome change for those enrolled in the state’s medical marijuana program, the remaining 2% sales tax will expire on medical marijuana purchases this summer, starting in July.

With previous reporting by David Matthau and Michael Symons

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.