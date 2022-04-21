Start of legal marijuana sales delayed at South Jersey dispensary

Curaleaf dispensary, Edgewater Park (courtesy Curaleaf) Curaleaf dispensary in summer 2021, before opening in Edgewater Park (courtesy Curaleaf) loading...

TRENTON – One of the 13 marijuana dispensaries authorized to expand to adult-use recreational sales won’t start today as planned.

Curaleaf’s location on Route 130 in Edgewater Park in Burlington County was crossed off the list on the Cannabis Regulatory Commission website without explanation Wednesday night. An email seeking clarification was not immediately returned.

On its website, Curaleaf still identifies its Edgewater Park dispensary as being for medical marijuana only. It doesn’t say when it will open for adult-use sales but to check back for updates.

On Twitter, the company said that today “is the big day” when adult-use sales begin at its Bellmawr location. Earlier posts had mentioned the planned Edgewater Park opening, and no reason was given for the change.

Whatever happened to delay the Edgewater Park opening seems to have been a last-minute issue. The company’s U.S. president, Matt Darin, said in an interview Monday that the openings were on track for its two dispensaries – excluding the one in Bordentown, where zoning approvals are still pending.

“We are ready,” Darin said. “We’ve been preparing for quite some time and really looking forward to being able to launch adult use on Thursday.”

Dispensaries around New Jersey that are approved for recreational sales are in Bellmawr, Bloomfield, Deptford, Edgewater Park, Egg Harbor Township, Elizabeth, Lawrence, Maplewood, Paterson, Phillipsburg, Rochelle Park, Vineland and Williamstown.

Existing medical dispensaries that will not have recreational sales, at least initially, are in Atlantic City, Bordentown, Cranbury, Eatontown, Montclair, Neptune, Paramus, Secaucus, Union and Woodbridge.

