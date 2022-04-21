Start of legal marijuana sales delayed at South Jersey dispensary

On its website, Curaleaf still identifies its Edgewater Park dispensary as being for medical marijuana only. It doesn’t say when it will open for adult-use sales but to check back for updates.
On Twitter, the company said that today “is the big day” when adult-use sales begin at its Bellmawr location. Earlier posts had mentioned the planned Edgewater Park opening, and no reason was given for the change.
Whatever happened to delay the Edgewater Park opening seems to have been a last-minute issue. The company’s U.S. president, Matt Darin, said in an interview Monday that the openings were on track for its two dispensaries – excluding the one in Bordentown, where zoning approvals are still pending.
“We are ready,” Darin said. “We’ve been preparing for quite some time and really looking forward to being able to launch adult use on Thursday.”
Dispensaries around New Jersey that are approved for recreational sales are in Bellmawr, Bloomfield, Deptford, Edgewater Park, Egg Harbor Township, Elizabeth, Lawrence, Maplewood, Paterson, Phillipsburg, Rochelle Park, Vineland and Williamstown.
Existing medical dispensaries that will not have recreational sales, at least initially, are in Atlantic City, Bordentown, Cranbury, Eatontown, Montclair, Neptune, Paramus, Secaucus, Union and Woodbridge.
