Man killed after getting shot while sitting in parked car in Edgewater Park, NJ

EDGEWATER PARK — A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after shots were fired at a car parked outside a residence early Wednesday evening.

Shots were fired at the black sedan parked in a driveway on Ivy Road around 6:30 p.m., according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina. Pictures of the black sedan show multiple bullet holes in the driver's side window.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, according to Coffina. No one else was in the car.

Coffina did not disclose the identities of the man and woman or their relationship

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

Double shooting in 2021

It's the second fatal shooting in Edgewater Park in the past 12 months.

Two men were fatally shot as they sat inside a car parked at a Woodlane Road apartment complex on March 27, 2021 following a confrontation earlier in the evening at a water ice store, according to Coffina.

Andre Price, 33, of Willingboro, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first degree murder

Woodlane Road is less than five minutes away from Ivy Road, the scene of Wednesday night's shooting.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

