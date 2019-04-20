NJ man shoved mom and stabbed dad to death, prosecutor says

MILLVILLE — A city man was charged with killing his father during a fight at home on Friday morning.

A fight between Michael Tedesco, 38, and his 66-year-old father Gary in the elder man's home on Carlton Avenue led to the stabbing, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Police responded about 9:44 a.m. and found the elder Tedesco already dead.

Michael's Tedesco's mother had been pushed to the ground but did not require medical treatment, police said.

Tedesco fled in his father's vehicle and was found Friday evening about 2 miles away in the area of 6th and Pine streets.

He was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and robbery.

Gary Tedesco, seen here in a photo dated in 2016, was killed by his son Michael in April 2019, prosecutors said. (Gary Tedesco via Facebook)

Authorities did not say what prompted the fight.

Tedesco has an adult criminal record dating back to his teens and appears to already have been arrested previously this year. His Cumberland County Jail record includes bookings for probation violations on April 5 and contempt of court charges on April 16 and March 27.

In 2016, he was sentenced to 180 days in county jail for a fourth-degree offense of driving in 2015 with a suspended license for the second time. He also got probation, court records show.

In 2003, he was sentenced to two years of probation and six months in county jail after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary. When he was arrested in 2000, he also was charged with theft and conspiracy to commit burglary, court records show.

He was being held Saturday at Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing, where prosecutors will request that he remain locked up.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information to call 609-381-3349 or 609-579-0477.

Sergio Bichao contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

