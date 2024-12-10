⚫Robberies/shootings from single evening

⚫NJ man didn't act alone

⚫Sentencing in 2025

JERSEY CITY — A Hudson County man has admitted his involvement with a one-night string of robberies and shootings in Jersey City in 2021, according to federal prosecutors.

Rodney Williams, 32, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to use and carry a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, Hobbs Act robbery, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, using and carrying a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Williams acted with Siobhan Chandler, who was sentenced for her role in the November 2021 crime spree back in April. Chandler was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s news release.

Prison Cell Bars Credit: DanHenson1 loading...

Williams’ sentencing is scheduled for April 23, 2025.

November 2021 events

Williams and Chandler are responsible for four armed robberies and two shootings all within one evening on Nov. 14, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s release.

Williams first single-handedly robbed a Jersey City store at gunpoint and fled the scene.

SEE ALSO: Drug more vicious than fentanyl seen in NJ drug supply

Williams and Chandler then teamed up to rob a gas station. The pair received resistance from one of the attendants, so Williams shot the person in the chest. The two then ran off.

They then entered another store where Williams put his gun to the clerk. The clerk complied and handed money over to the two.

The fourth robbery was conducted in a similar fashion — this time at a restaurant. The cashier wouldn’t abide by their wish, so Williams shot the person in the chest. The duo still got away with the cash.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman