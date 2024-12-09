🚓The incident allegedly happened in November

MIDDLETOWN — A Hazlet man is accused of stalking, exposing himself, and inappropriately touching a customer inside a Middletown home decor store in November.

Perry Mangano, 21, has been charged with fourth-degree stalking, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and fourth-degree lewdness, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

According to the Middletown Township Police Department's investigation, a woman was shopping on Nov. 22 inside At Home on Route 35 when she was followed around the store by Mangano. Police said Mangano eventually approached the woman, exposed himself and inappropriately touched her.

Mangano was arrested on Dec. 1 when he returned to the same store and police said they received reports of a person matching Mangano's description. Police said he was arrested without incident.

“The facts of this case are deeply disturbing, and I commend the members of the Middletown Police Department for their swift and diligent work in locating and apprehending the suspect,” Prosecutor Santiago said in a release.

Anyone with details about Mangano is asked to contact Detective Janine Kennedy with the Middletown Township Police Department at 732-615-2120.

