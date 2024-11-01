NJ man killed, another wounded: Group charged with murder, hindering

🔶NJ group accused of deadly shooting

🔶NJ men gunned down in July, one killed

🔶Two men, two women arrested

Two men and two women have been arrested in connection with a shooting this summer that killed one man and injured another.

Three of the defendants — 31-year-old Lahmeir C. Hill, of Pemberton Borough, 25-year-old Sadiq Palmer, of Freehold, and 53-year-old Simone K. Moultrie, of Red Bank —were each charged with first-degree counts of murder and attempted murder.

Hill and Palmer additionally faced first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and various second-degree weapons charges.

Moultrie and 29-year-old Ticco Griffin, also of Red Bank, were also charged with third-degree hindering.

Red Bank Police responded to the 100 block of River Street around 3:13 a.m. July 10 for a report of shots fired.

Officers found 36-year-old Mikal Muhammad, of Red Bank, dead at the scene while a second man was wounded. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

Muhammad was mourned as a father and fiance in a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his funeral expenses.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said the investigation has involved local, county and state level law enforcement.

